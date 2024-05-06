Irish citizens march on Dublin to oppose 'mass immigration'

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Thousands of Irish citizens have taken to the streets in Dublin, Ireland to oppose open border immigration.

"They're here against massive immigration that has come to Ireland in recent years," reports Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant. "It seems to have reached a breaking point," he added.

As the former interim justice minister, Taoiseach Simon Harris presided over unpopular immigration policies that open Ireland's borders to foreigners.

His predecessor, justice minister Helen McEntee permitted 17,000 undocumented migrants and their families a pathway to Irish citizenship in 2022 under a "once-in-a-generation" government scheme. Applicants must have good character, with minor offences not the be-all-end-all, according to the department at the time.

Ireland is expected to accept 20,000 asylum seekers by the end of this year. By April 12, more than 6,000 people had applied for asylum in Ireland.

WATCH: @EzraLevant is in Dublin where thousands of Irish people are protesting mass immigration.



To follow along, and to help crowdfund our citizen journalism, please visit https://t.co/WqweK1y1Sa. pic.twitter.com/uzGBX6bSEi — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 6, 2024

"People are not afraid anymore to come out and say things like 'Irish Lives Matter,'" said Levant. Footage of the protests obtained by the publication depicts at least one poster in the immediate vicinity, amid a sea of Irish flags.

"They're being denounced by the usual suspects as 'far right,' but it's hard to credit that when you see the 'severely normal people' who are out here," reports Levant. "They're just concerned about their communities, and the fact that Ireland, which is a fairly small country, is being asked to take in hundreds of thousands of migrants."

Last week, 60 asylum seekers, many who are military aged men, arrived at Trudder House in Newtownmountkennedy, following weeks of pushback from locals. "Communities which have been Irish for centuries are suddenly finding themselves with hundreds of migrants," continued Levant.

It is believed the government never consulted Newtownmountkennedy residents on the matter, leading to uproar. One incident descended into violence, leading to several arrests.

Levant reports that Ireland has accepted roughly 100,000 Ukrainian migrants to date in a country of five million people. "For proportion, that would be like if Canada took a million Ukrainians," he said. "It simply stresses every part of the system."

DUBLIN: Concerned mother speaks out about the harrowing truths behind the migrant crisis.



"They support child trafficking. They support migrant children vanishing and rampant prostitution in every single town in this country."https://t.co/WqweK1y1Sa pic.twitter.com/yjFCocnkbR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 6, 2024

In Dublin, one concerned mother spoke out on the harrowing truths behind the migrant crisis before a crowd of cheering demonstrators.

"They support child trafficking," she said. "They support migrant children vanishing and rampant prostitution in every single town in this country."

The Irish native called out the country's elected officials "for thinking they're better than us" on the basis of accepting migrants. "Those terrorists think they're better than us," she added.

"The lie has to be called out. I'm here to defend our children."