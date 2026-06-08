Toronto police finally take action against pro-Hamas protesters

At the Walk with Israel event in Toronto last year, the law enforcement response to the haters who did their best to ruin the event was nothing short of a spectacular disaster.

This is not just the opinion of Rebel News, but also of Ross McLean. McLean is a former Toronto cop. He is currently a security expert and runs the superb podcast, The McLean Chronicles.

Prior to last Sunday’s Walk with Israel event, McLean called out the police on social media for their failure at last year’s event. Essentially, law enforcement allowed the pro-Hamas reprobates to assemble on both the east and west sides of Bathurst Street. This created a “tunnel of hate”, notes McLean, in which the Islamists hurled abuse at the marchers – including young children.

This verbal abuse included death threats and chants for genocide. That’s against the Criminal Code, of course, but it was ignored by law enforcement for whatever reason.

As well, some of the demonstrators last year were brandishing replica (we think) weapons. This included a suicide vest and a hand grenade. It is also against the law to brandish such replica weapons. And again, the police did nothing. Why? Great question.

So it was that a couple of days ahead of this year’s march, the Toronto Police Service brass promised at a press conference that there would be zero tolerance for such shenanigans this time around.

Rebel News was on site to observe. The cops indeed ramped up their efforts. It wasn’t perfect, but it was an improvement compared to the fiasco of 2025.

For starters, that “tunnel of hate” was not allowed to come to fruition this time around. And the main demonstration of the pro-Hamas people at the northeast corner of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue was pushed back about 30 metres. Meanwhile, a tarp was erected to conceal their very presence.

Of note, some of the more emboldened Hamasholes did indeed break away from this corner to get closer to the marchers. For whatever reason, they were allowed to do so.

Police did, however, make a handful of arrests regarding some of the more overzealous demonstrators. And that amounts to the Hanukkah miracle in June, given that the police usually take the path of least resistance – i.e., they turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to the criminality of the pro-Hamas set as they arrest peaceful pro-Israel people and members of the independent press.

In any event, check out our interview with Ross McLean who was also on site on Sunday to analyze the law enforcement response. Bottom line: he graded it at 7.5/10. Not perfect, but a definite improvement over last year’s efforts (3/10).