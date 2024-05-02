Irish citizens revolt against open border immigration

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight, Ezra uncovers that Ireland has a new prime minister, courtesy of a populist uprising.

As the former interim justice minister, Taoiseach Simon Harris presided over unpopular immigration policies that open Ireland's borders to foreigners.

His predecessor, justice minister Helen McEntee permitted 17,000 undocumented migrants and their families a pathway to Irish citizenship in 2022 under a "once-in-a-generation" government scheme.

Applicants must have good character, with minor offences not the be-all-end-all, according to the department at the time.

The first charge of the riot squad on protestors in Newtownmountkennedy last week. Not my footage, happy to credit owner if DM sent. pic.twitter.com/BwBl4gJgpW — Fatima Gunning (@fatima_gunning) April 30, 2024

Fast forward two years later and 60 asylum seekers arrived this week at Trudder House in Newtownmountkennedy, following weeks of pushback from protestors.

It is believed the government never consulted locals on the matter, leading to uproar. One incident descended into violence, leading to several arrests.

Ireland is expected to accept 20,000 asylum seekers by the end of this year. By April 12, more than 6,000 people had applied for asylum in Ireland.

Surely what's happening there is a microcosm for the rest of the world.

GUEST: Gript reporter Fatima Gunning on Ireland's civil uprising.