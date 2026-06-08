Taxpayers foot $1.6 million bill for Alto's high-speed rail 'consultations'

Is the latest taxpayer-funded ad blitz really a ‘consultation’ or more of a stealth sell for the $90B bullet train?

Tamara Ugolini
  |   June 08, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

Ottawa is spending big bucks to inadvertently sell Canadians on its ambitious and increasingly controversial $90-billion high-speed rail project through the Quebec City–Toronto corridor.

A new parliamentary response reveals that Crown corporation Alto poured over $1.59 million into advertising the consultation period between 2022 and April 15, 2026.

Every dollar spent was part of Alto’s broader public relations campaign to “inform the public about the consultation process in their region.”

The Transportation Ministry breaks down the spending into two main categories: "Subscriber" campaigns running primarily from mid-October 2025 to March 2026, and a larger "Public consultations" push from mid-January to late April 2026.

Despite the campaign labels, Transport Canada maintains that 100% of the spending was dedicated to raising awareness about the public consultations, not to promoting the rail project itself. The department was careful to point out this distinction, since promotional advertising would violate Canada’s official non-partisan advertising criteria.

This included more than $511,000 on the Subscriber campaigns in Quebec and Ontario, covering digital display ads, radio, local print media, search, and social media.

The other roughly $1.08 million was spent on public consultations, dominated by digital media, local print, out-of-home advertising, and radio across the corridor.

This comes as Alto faces mounting criticism from rural communities facing land expropriation, with farmers worried about prime agricultural land being carved up, and the official opposition questioning the project's timelines, costs, and ridership projections.

Open houses in places like Madoc and Peterborough drew heated opposition, with residents expressing fears of disrupted lives and environmental fallout for a train that won't run until the mid-2030s… at the earliest.

While locals organize petitions and highlight risks, the agency has been busy on the ad front and on executive compensation.

Other parliamentary responses note that nearly $3 million in bonuses was paid to staff for this project, before a single shovel touches ground.

This advertising push fits the typical top-down federal initiative pattern: advancing a Liberal mega-project despite grassroots resistance.

From the passing of Bill C-15 that expedites the expropriation process, to communities feeling "railroaded," the disconnect is clear.

Taxpayers are funding glossy campaigns to "consult" on a project many believe is already a done deal, while property rights and fiscal prudence take a back seat.

As rural Ontario and Quebec push back, questions remain: Is this genuine engagement, or expensive marketing for an imaginary bullet train?

Sign the petition to stop the Alto rail line!

10,019 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
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Ottawa is advancing ALTO — a proposed 300 km/h rail line from Toronto to Quebec City — with a projected cost of $90 billion and no guarantee that'll be the end of it.

The plan would carve a 1,000-kilometre corridor up to 60 metres wide through productive farmland and private property, dividing communities and affecting families who receive little to no benefit. In many stretches, there are no rural stations planned at all.

Other megaprojects have spiralled in cost and delay. Meanwhile, consultations are closing quickly, and concerns remain about expropriation, oversight, and accountability.

Before billions more are committed and land is permanently disrupted, Canadians deserve transparency and a full public debate.

Will you sign?

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

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COMMENTS

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  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-06-08 15:55:41 -0400 Flag
    Boondoggles like this are always funded on someone else’s nickel.