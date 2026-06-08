Tax Freedom Day arrives June 9 as Canadians spend first five months working for government

Canadians will finally begin working for themselves on June 9, according to the annual Tax Freedom Day report released by the Fraser Institute.

Tax Freedom Day marks the point in the year when the average Canadian family has earned enough income to pay its total tax bill to all levels of government. If taxes had to be paid upfront in one lump sum, Canadians would spend the first 159 days of the year paying federal, provincial, and municipal governments before keeping a dollar for themselves.

The institute estimates that the average Canadian family will earn $166,790 in income in 2026 and pay $72,539 in total taxes, amounting to 43.5 per cent of its income. Those taxes include income taxes, payroll taxes, sales taxes, fuel taxes, property taxes and other government levies.

This year's Tax Freedom Day falls one day later than it did in 2025, when Canadians reached the milestone on June 8. Last year, the average family paid an estimated $68,266 in taxes, representing 43.1 per cent of income.

"Tax Freedom Day helps put the total tax burden into perspective," the Fraser Institute noted in announcing this year's figures. According to the report, Canadians now work more than five months of the year before they have theoretically paid off their collective tax obligations.