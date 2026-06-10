Sask. NDP campaign against Parents' Bill of Rights during Pride parade

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed the Saskatchewan NDP's push to repeal Bill 137, know as the Parents' Bill of Rights.

The bill was passed in 2023 by the Saskatchewan Party government, and established that there must be parental consent if a student under the age of 16 wishes to use 'preferred' pronouns or names at school.

Footage recently circulating on social media from the Prince Albert Pride parade appeared to show a Saskatchewan NDP staffer discussing a petition opposing Bill 137. The man can be heard saying it had "nearly 50 signatures."

Lise commented on the video, noting the apparent small turnout for the Pride parade and potential implications of the Saskatchewan NDP ever gaining power.

"Tens of people were lured by the NDP with free candy ... but what they divulge here is everything. If the NDP were ever to form power in Saskatchewan they would remove rights from parents to know things about their children," she said.

"These people are lunatics, they are lunatics. These are the people that want to part your children from their families. These are the people that want more control in schools than they already have," Lise continued.

While the NDP struggles to collect even 50 signatures on their repeal petition at Pride events, the Saskatchewan government under Premier Scott Moe has held its ground since passing Bill 137 in 2023, prioritizing parental consent and authority over activist demands.