Another street preacher arrested and charged: this time in Vancouver

“Whereas Canada is founded upon principles that recognize the supremacy of God and the rule of law.” That is literally the first sentence of Canada’s law declaring its citizens’ guaranteed rights and freedoms. So why on earth are we at Rebel News reporting more and more often on increasing discrimination and persecution of Christians in Canada?

Today is another one of those reports because shockingly, a Surrey, B.C. street preacher named Micheal Ojinma was recently arrested, in front of his family, by the Vancouver police, after doing something that he’s been free to do many times before: preaching the gospel.

Ojinma is blown away! He says he has never broken a law, and still doesn’t understand why he’s been charged. That’s why we had to pick up this fight for Ojinma by hiring an awesome lawyer named Joshua Halpern, who is going to fight these charges for him.

We ask you to join this fight with us, by donating towards Halpern’s legal fees at FightTheFines.com.

But even facing charges won’t stop Ojinma from doing what he feels God is calling him to do. I caught up with Ojinma after his arrest where he had been preaching again in downtown Vancouver.

Click here to watch.

In Mark 16:15, Jesus commands his disciples, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.” Horrific attacks on preachers like Ojinma and Alberta’s currently imprisoned Pastor James Coates make it clear that if Canadian preachers try to abide by this commandment, they can no longer count on their right to freedom of religion being respected by the authorities.

At Rebel News, we don’t just help people voice their side of the story, we often lock arms with them to legally fight any tyrannical fines or charges they receive. If you need that kind of help, or want to help us continue to be able to help those who do, please donate at FightTheFines.com.