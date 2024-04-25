Green Party deputy leader sentenced to jail over B.C. logging protest

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

The deputy leader of the Green Party, Angela Davidson, also known as Rainbow Eyes, has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for her role in a protest opposing a logging project in British Columbia. She was also ordered to complete 75 hours of community service.

The protest, which began in August 2020, started after activists set up a barricade to impede old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek watershed area on Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew.

Logging company Teal Cedar eventually obtained an injunction against the protesters, leading to around 1,000 arrests at the site since the protest began.

Despite hundreds of protesters being tossed after courts found that RCMP officers failed to properly read the injunction to protesters, the Green Party deputy leader was convicted for repeated violations of the order.

Davidson, 38, was first arrested in 2021 while chaining herself to a gate. The ruling stated she returned to the area several times in violation of the injunction, including three times to continue to protest the logging, once to deliver food and twice to search for protesters who had gone missing.

Prior to her sentencing, Davidson argued that natural law and her personal beliefs should see her given a minimal punishment. “I would do it again, yes,” she unrepentantly told reporters, as reported by the CBC. “There is no price too high to protect our Mother Earth and we know it.”

B.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson found the protester's violations to be “continuous and flagrant.”

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May was among the 50 or so supporters who showed up at the courthouse to support Davidson. May described the sentencing as a “disproportionate enforcement of justice,” adding she was “proud to stand in solidarity with Rainbow Eyes.”

Davidson was given credit for 12 days in pretrial custody. She was found guilty on seven counts of criminal contempt.