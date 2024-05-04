CO2 emissions are up across Canada, down in Alberta and Saskatchewan

National Inventory figures showed only two provinces, Alberta and Saskatchewan, saw declines in emissions year over year. Data in all other provinces were unchanged or saw an increase in emissions, with Ontario having the largest gain.

Remove Ads

After repeatedly attacking the provinces for opposing the federal carbon tax and advocating against emissions caps in oil and gas, it is Trudeau and his environment minister, Stephen Guilbeault, who are not meeting their own self-imposed climate targets:

New data shows that Guilbeault's escalating carbon tax, forced adoption of electric vehicles by 2035, emissions cap on industry and electricity, methane targets and threatened fertilizer ban have not reduced greenhouse gas emissions in Canada.

According to Blacklock's Reporter:

A National Inventory Report compiled by the Department of Environment showed emissions went up in 2022, the most recent available data. Greenhouse gases totaled 708 million tonnes, up 9.3 million tonnes from the previous year.

Alberta and Saskatchewan have seen declines in emissions while the other provinces have seen a rise.

According to the same Blacklock's article:

National Inventory figures showed only two provinces, Alberta and Saskatchewan, saw declines in emissions year over year. Alberta emissions fell from 271 to 270 million tonnes in 2022. Saskatchewan emissions fell from 77 to 76 million tonnes.

Data in all other provinces were unchanged or saw an increase in emissions. Ontario had the largest gain, from 151 to 157 million tonnes.

Alberta's premier, Danielle Smith, has suggested the Environment Minister should be fired. He's failed at his job.

Canada News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.