CO2 emissions are up across Canada, down in Alberta and Saskatchewan
After repeatedly attacking the provinces for opposing the federal carbon tax and advocating against emissions caps in oil and gas, it is Trudeau and his environment minister, Stephen Guilbeault, who are not meeting their own self-imposed climate targets:
Trudeau responds to Premier Smith's call to fire Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault. The PM says he has "tremendous faith and confidence" in his minister, and blames Smith for friction between Alberta and Ottawa on "big issues."https://t.co/zRi1Mi7hyQ pic.twitter.com/ALzMsDwEwf— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 13, 2024
New data shows that Guilbeault's escalating carbon tax, forced adoption of electric vehicles by 2035, emissions cap on industry and electricity, methane targets and threatened fertilizer ban have not reduced greenhouse gas emissions in Canada.
Climate emissions up again despite @S_Guilbeault claim the #CarbonTax was working. Only 2 provinces, both opposed to tax, cut greenhouse gases year over year. https://t.co/m52NqyvDQr #cdnpoli @EnvironmentCa pic.twitter.com/yJdFhh2rNH— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) May 3, 2024
According to Blacklock's Reporter:
A National Inventory Report compiled by the Department of Environment showed emissions went up in 2022, the most recent available data. Greenhouse gases totaled 708 million tonnes, up 9.3 million tonnes from the previous year.
"He should zip it": Premier Danielle Smith rips climate crook/Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault for trying to limit Alberta's energy sector.— Kian Simone (@kiansimone44) August 31, 2023
Targets proposed by the Trudeau Liberals are "arbitrary," "unachievable" and "unconstitutional" Smith says.https://t.co/JrsZINHOZf pic.twitter.com/nZ4ExqYqPu
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith reminds MPs on the Government Operations and Estimates committee why Trudeau’s environment minister Steven Guilbeault is unpopular in Alberta. pic.twitter.com/FSfavt5uHv— True North (@TrueNorthCentre) March 28, 2024
Alberta and Saskatchewan have seen declines in emissions while the other provinces have seen a rise.
According to the same Blacklock's article:
National Inventory figures showed only two provinces, Alberta and Saskatchewan, saw declines in emissions year over year. Alberta emissions fell from 271 to 270 million tonnes in 2022. Saskatchewan emissions fell from 77 to 76 million tonnes.
Data in all other provinces were unchanged or saw an increase in emissions. Ontario had the largest gain, from 151 to 157 million tonnes.
Alberta's premier, Danielle Smith, has suggested the Environment Minister should be fired. He's failed at his job.
Premier Smith says she told PM Trudeau firing radical climate activist Steven Guilbeault from his job as Environment Minister could provide a reset in Alberta's relationship with Ottawa on energy issues.https://t.co/iiXjl1HI84 pic.twitter.com/JDkYHYohKa— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 13, 2024
