Anthropologie faces backlash for featuring male model in women's clothing promotion

Popular fashion brand Anthropologie has come under fire on social media for using a male model to promote its women's clothing line on Instagram, upsetting many customers and followers.

Anthropologie, a widely-known women’s fashion brand known for its chic looks, experienced significant backlash on social media when it chose to feature a male model showcasing its women's clothing line in an Instagram reel.

Many customers and followers of the brand were unhappy with the decision, arguing that it lacked common sense and consideration for their female fanbase.

The Instagram reel, posted on Wednesday, showcased a tall man with a shaved haircut dancing while trying on various women's clothing items. He began with light-wash jeans and a black tank top before switching to several pink or red dresses.

Anthropologie, a women’s clothing brand, posted this video on their Instagram yesterday. The backlash was so bad they deleted and disabled all the comments. pic.twitter.com/inlCy8rDPD — Gina Bontempo (@FlorioGina) May 4, 2023

As the man danced, his genitals bulged visibly from his small underwear, and the skirt flew up, drawing swift and vocal criticism in the comments section.

Many women accused the brand of promoting a woke agenda despite primarily selling women's clothing, with many viewing the use of a male model as a publicity stunt catering to progressives.

Conservative commentator and podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey pointed out in a comment that the male model couldn't even fully zip up one of the dresses, visible as he twirled in the video. She highlighted the fact that the dress was designed for women, whose bodies differ significantly from men's.

Stuckey's comment was among thousands expressing disappointment, anger, and even disgust at Anthropologie, with many women vowing never to buy from the brand again.

In response to the backlash, Anthropologie disabled the comments on the controversial post.

Women continued to voice their displeasure on other Anthropologie posts, demanding that the brand apologize, with many criticizing the brand's decision and suggesting that it may have alienated its core customer base.

While it remains uncertain whether Anthropologie will issue an apology, it is clear that many women are unwilling to let this type of content go unchallenged. They argue that it is not unreasonable to expect women's clothing to be modeled by women.