Antifa arson attack shuts down Tesla Gigafactory production in Germany
A left-wing terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for an arson incident targeting a high-voltage power line near Berlin, within the state of Brandenburg. This deliberate act resulted in a power failure at the Tesla Gigafactory, putting a halt to manufacturing activities.
“Together we are bringing Tesla to its knees. Switch off for Tesla. Greetings to everyone on the run, in the underground in prisons and in the resistance! Love and strength to all Antifa,” read the letter published in the German media.
Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke, a Social Democrat, spoke on the incident, stating: “Attacks on our critical infrastructure are a form of terrorism," Remix News reports.
After the power disruption that started at 5 a.m., workers were evacuated from the factory. A district spokesman, overseeing power in the region, mentioned that the outage also impacted the adjacent small town of Erkner along with parts of Berlin.
Efforts by firefighters to extinguish a blaze in an open field close to a power pylon were halted. The firefighters withdrew upon discovering a sign on a tent used by activists, cautioning that explosives had been planted in the vicinity.
Police had to summon a bomb disposal squad to inspect the field and ensure its safety before allowing firefighters to proceed with extinguishing the fire. Three years ago, the same group carried out a similar attack on a power line during the construction phase of the Tesla plant.
Since last Thursday, a series of attacks have unfolded, involving approximately 100 left-wing protesters in "Stop Tesla" demonstrations. They've established a camp in the forest adjacent to the factory, intending to sustain their presence until March 15.
