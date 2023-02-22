Are animals dropping dead in East Palestine, Ohio?

E-transfer (Canada):

Andre Belden and Zack Cramer’s two-year-old cat passed away days after the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The young couple was living in the village at the time of the derailment. After evacuating to nearby East Liverpool, they noticed their cat Leo was showing signs of distress.

On February 3, at approximately 9:00 PM, a Norfolk Southern Railroad freight train derailed in East Palestine, a village of approximately 4700 people. Residents were told to evacuate.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, 38 rail cars derailed causing a fire, which damaged an additional 12 cars. 11 of the derailed cars contained hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride, a colourless gas that presents extreme long-term health hazards to humans, including liver and lung diseases.

Norfolk Southern Railroad executed a controlled release of the vinyl chloride, creating a toxic black cloud above East Palestine.

On February 8, residents were told it was safe to return home. Andrea Belden and Zack Cramer believe that their cat passed away due to the vinyl chloride from the train derailment.

Their story is one of many reports of local pets suddenly passing away after the derailment. According to their vet, Leo's condition could have been caused by vinyl chloride gasses.

To check out all of our coverage from East Palestine, visit OhioExplosion.com.