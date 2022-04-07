Back to work with back pay! Big win for unvaccinated Richmond city hall workers

The city employees, which included nine firefighters, were professionally punished for not complying with the Richmond's COVID-19 vaccination policy. Now, however, the workers have been permitted to return to work with back pay dating to Feb. 21.

Additionally, the employees who chose to use vacation days to help cover the financial burden caused by the city's coercive no jab, no pay policy will have those vacation days reinstated.

The decision to treat the employees as equal to their COVID-19 inoculated colleagues is a result of a mediated resolution agreement that took place at end of March.

The regular employees fight for medical freedom and bodily autonomy was not without bumps along the road.

On Jan. 12, Randall Noonan, the same mediator who facilitated the negotiated agreement, denied the three unions that filed grievances for the workers application for “staying, limiting or altering the policy” that threatened the livelihoods of the workers to begin with.

At Rebel News we bring you the other side of the story which includes informing the public about win for medical freedom during a time where medical coercion is treated as the new normal. If you wish to help support our ability to keep doing so, consider buying some fun freedom focused merchandise from our Rebel News Store.