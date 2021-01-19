Barstool raises $27m for small biz — while American billionaires are nowhere to be found

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, is an ardent supporter of small businesses. Right now in the United States, Portnoy could very well be the biggest backer of small businesses in the country.

While mega-corporations like Amazon, Walmart and Costco rake in record-breaking profits during lockdowns, the small businesses that make up a huge portion of the economy are being crushed.

Especially restaurants, of which Portnoy is a big fan, giving exposure to these establishments with his One Bite Pizza Review series of videos.

With the Barstool Fund, Portnoy has now raised $27 million (and counting) for these businesses.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, host Ezra Levant asked a simple question: if a guy like Dave Portnoy can do this, where's Jeff Bezos, or Warren Buffet, or Mark Zuckerberg, or Bill Gates?