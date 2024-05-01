Growing exodus of Canadians comes amid affordability crisis: study

A study released on Monday by McGill University has found that a staggeringly high number of Canadians are leaving the country.

Emigration trends established in 2016 found that approximately four million Canadians were living abroad, constituting roughly 11 percent of the population, as per Statistics Canada.

The Liberal government continues to double down on the carbon tax while affordability remains a top electoral issue for most Canadians.



MORE: https://t.co/Ikf1GKE8Vi pic.twitter.com/pWe9S08WLu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 1, 2024

The report, released by the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada, highlights challenges in keeping new citizens here, with onward migration seeing a notable 31 percent jump between 2017 and 2019.

The study says that many Canadians leave within "four to seven years" due to how unaffordable Canada is.

“Canada’s inflexible and unrealistic pathways towards recognizing foreign degrees … prevent immigrants from finding jobs in their chosen fields and building their careers in their new country,” the report states.

Roughly 50 percent of Canadians obtained citizenship through Canadian parents, while one-third were born within Canada's borders. The remaining 15 percent of Canadians residing overseas were born as foreigners but later became naturalized citizens. Their motivations for leaving the country vary and encompass travel, employment, and educational prospects.

The research revealed that the proportion of Canadians residing overseas in comparison to the national population was five times greater than that of the United States and roughly equivalent to that of the United Kingdom.

According to the report, Canada falls behind other countries in offering assistance to those residing abroad, who are unable to participate in provincial elections and access healthcare services despite fulfilling tax obligations.

Trudeau left scratching his head as NDPs bow out of unpopular carbon tax policy



'I don't entirely understand the position of the NDP and pulling back from affordability measures and from the fight against climate change'



MORE by @Robertopedia: https://t.co/ol5cz5B50B — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 13, 2024

"We still know very little about key things such as their motivations for moving abroad, their perceptions of Canada, and plans for returning home. Better policies often start from better data, which is why more research is needed in this neglected, yet highly significant, area," the report states.