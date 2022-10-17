Beauty retailer Ulta slammed over transgender advocacy

Ulta Beauty

The largest beauty retailer in the U.S., Ulta Beauty, found itself under fire after inviting a controversial transgender influencer onto its podcast to discuss “girlhood.”

The guest, Dylan Mulvaney, has been accused of “woman face,” by acting out caricatures of women. During the episode, Mulvaney described his male genitalia as a “Barbie pouch,” and discussed previously buying tampons, the Daily Mail reported.

Mulvaney gained notoriety online following his “days of girlhood” series on TikTok. Mulvaney has only claimed to be a woman less than half a year ago, often making a mockery of what it is to be a woman online.

Social media users accused the company of trolling women, with subscribers to the podcast angered by Mulvaney and Ulta.

Popular podcaster Tim Pool wrote on Twitter, “two males doing a podcast called ‘the joy of girlhood’ is the definition of mansplaining.”

Political commentator Lauren Chen blasted the podcast saying, “The fact that an adult male is obsessed with girlhood (not even womanhood, but GIRLHOOD) is just straight up creepy.

Whatever happened to shutting up and selling makeup @ultabeauty?”

The fact that an adult male is obsessed with girlhood (not even womanhood, but GIRLHOOD) is just straight up creepy.



“You had two grown men tell actual women what it’s like to be a girl, as if they could have any earthly idea. That has nothing to do with beauty; it’s lunacy, and it’s insulting,” Blaze Media conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey wrote.