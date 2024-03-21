Biden administration finalizes strict vehicle emissions rules to clamp down on gas vehicles
Push for greater adoption of electric vehicles draws Republican backlash
The Biden administration has finalized stringent new vehicle emissions standards, marking an aggressive push to accelerate the transition from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles. The regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency aim to cut billions of tons of carbon emissions over the coming years.
The new standards will require automakers to ramp up sales of electric vehicles dramatically while imposing tighter limits on emissions from gasoline models. The EPA claims the rules will prevent over 7 billion tons of carbon dioxide pollution and provide $100 billion in annual benefits, reports the Washington Post.
However, the move has drawn swift criticism from Republicans who argue it will harm the U.S. auto industry and eliminate consumer choice. They contend the rules are overly restrictive, favoring electric vehicles over more affordable gas-powered options that many American families rely on.
"Biden's extreme climate agenda will crush America's auto industry and its hard workers while making us more dependent on China," said Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick, adding it could increase global emissions by curbing natural gas exports.
Sen. Ted Cruz called it "another direct assault on consumer choice" that "ignores the needs of American families." Sen. Tommy Tuberville described the agenda as "restrictive and unnecessary," saying Americans should choose "the best car for their needs."
Automakers now face pressure to accelerate their pivot to electric vehicle production to meet the new federal targets, despite recent declining consumer demand for EVs.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.