Biden says debate to replace Supreme Court Justice Breyer will be centred around an 'evolving' Constitution

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the debate over his as-yet-unannounced nomination to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court will be centred around an ever “evolving” U.S. Constitution, rather than a firm set of criteria.

“At any rate, what — what we’re going to do, as I’ve said before — and I went back and looked at some of the opening statements that I made for justices over the years that, you know, it’s — the Constitution says ‘advise and consent’ — ‘advice and consent,’” Biden stated. “And I’m serious when I say it: that I want the advice of the Senate as well as the consent, if we can arrive on who the nominee should be.”

“And, you know, it’s — there’s always a renewed national debate every time we nominate — any president nominates a justice, because the Constitution is always evolving slightly in terms of additional rights or curtailing rights, et cetera,” Biden added. “And it’s always an issue. And there’s several schools of thought in terms of judicial philosophy. And we’ll see.”

Biden is essentially expressing his opposition to originalist interpretations of the Constitution and is instead embracing the idea that the Constitution is a living document that can be changed at the flick of a pen, or at the whim of the party in power.

WATCH:

BIDEN: "The Constitution is always evolving slightly" pic.twitter.com/zOpiTL9sh5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 1, 2022

A full transcript of his remarks was prepared by the White House: