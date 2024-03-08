Biden used a politically incorrect term referring to illegal aliens, and Democrats aren't happy

Cheques made out to Rebel News: Rebel News Network Ltd. PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO Toronto, ON M6E 5B2

During his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden faced criticism from within his own party for using the term "illegals" when discussing immigration issues.

The comment came as he responded to pressure from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to mention Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student allegedly murdered by an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela. Biden mistakenly referred to the victim as "Lincoln Riley."

“Lincoln Riley!” Biden said. “An innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal. That’s right. But how many of the thousands of people being killed by illegals? To her parents, I say, my heart goes out to you having lost children myself. I understand.”

He finally said it. He said her name. And he called them illegals. Liberals aren’t going to like this. pic.twitter.com/w3zDZn5ND7 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 8, 2024

In the same speech, President Biden advocated for amnesty for millions of illegal aliens present in the country, calling for bipartisan support to pass Democrat-led legislation to provide him the ability to secure the border – a questionable claim given his decision to repeal many of Trump's executive orders designed to curb illegal immigration.

However, the use of the term "illegals" sparked immediate backlash from several Democratic lawmakers, and online personalities on the left.

Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-IL) expressed his disappointment as an immigrant, noting his displeasure at hearing the term from the President. “As a proud immigrant, I’m extremely disappointed to hear President Biden use the word ‘illegal,’” Garcia said.

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) both highlighted the dehumanizing nature of such rhetoric, stating that no human being should be labeled as illegal.

Let me be clear: No human being is illegal. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 8, 2024

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) echoed these sentiments, criticizing the adoption of language they deemed reflective of Republican rhetoric and policies.

On X, numerous left-wing personalities echoed their disappointment and anger with Biden's use of the term "illegal."

OH MY GOD HE'S SAYING "AN ILLEGAL" WAHT THE FUCK — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) March 8, 2024