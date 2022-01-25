BLM chapter complains about cops shot in line of duty being automatically hailed as 'heroes' after shooting in Washington D.C.

Creative Commons

The Washington D.C. chapter of Black Lives Matter is enraged by the public willingness to cast police officers who are shot and killed in the line of duty as “heroes,” arguing that every facet of the situation must be considered before making such an assessment.

The group, which is infamously known for its vitriolic hatred of the police, which it claims is an arm of white supremacy, made a series of tweets that warned the public not to “jump to conclusions” after a D.C. metropolitan police officer was wounded by a suspect late Sunday.

According to WJLA, a police officer had approached a suspicious person around 9pm at the city’s Petworth section, when the man, who remains unidentified pulled out a gun and fired several times at the officer. The officer was struck but is expected to make a full recovery after being treated and released from hospital.

“Let’s wait till we have all the information (isn’t that what y’all tell us),” the Black Lives Matter chapter tweeted late Sunday.

The group compared the shooting to an earlier fatal police-involved shooting, including incidents in 2021 and 2017, and urged those sharing their support for the injured officer to wait for more facts.

“This isn’t to say these scenarios represent what happened tonight, but it does explain our skepticism, interest in details, and highlights the difference in how people talk and act when an officer is hurt vs when they hurt a Black person,” the BLM chapter tweeted. “No one asks what the cop did wrong.”

“This is the point we’ve been making for months. Look at the reaction and coverage tonight. Tear jerker press conferences and proclamations of heroes coming soon. Imagine if people knew these folks’ names. Being Black in DC is more dangerous than any job,” the group insisted.

In addition, the group included a link to its #StopMPD campaign, which demands an end to “police violence and terror.” The group claims that every police officer is a bad one.

“This assertion is almost always coupled with examples of law enforcement officials who step outside of their assigned duties to ‘help’ Black people and champions the belief that we can change systems by changing the individuals who work within this system, but not the system,” the campaign claims. “We’ve seen time and again that doesn’t work.”

The New York Post highlighted how one of the men cited in the Black Lives Matter chapter's list of fatal shootings of black men was killed by a police officer in May after holding his ex-girlfriend hostage. Federal prosecutors declined to charge the police officers who shot and killed 26-year-old Vedo Hall. It was a good shoot.

Following the BLM chapter’s remarks, police unions across the country are slamming the organization, with many of them citing the increase in shootings of police officers, who have been ambushed and killed since the summer riots of 2020 when Black Lives Matter became mainstream.

On Sunday afternoon, a Huston police officer was shot and killed at a traffic stop in what police determined to be an “ambush” attack. The suspect remains at large.

Douglas Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, said that he wasn’t surprised by the remarks made by the BLM group. Speaking to Fox News, Griffith said, “It’s nothing new for them. As far as I’m concerned, they’re irrelevant.”

“Most people see through their, for lack of a better term, BS,” he added. “It’s all about money for them. They’ve proven that time and time again they really don’t care about black lives. If that was the case, they would be out there protesting all shootings, not just those by police. It’s silly to even give them any credit for anything, knowing what their agenda is.”