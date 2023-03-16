Border Patrol chief contradicts Biden administration, calls for wall amid crisis at southern border

In a recent House Committee on Homeland Security field hearing in Pharr, Texas, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raúl Ortiz contradicted claims by the Biden administration that the southern border is secure.

Ortiz highlighted the crisis at the border, urged that it is not secure, and called for a wall to be built.

Key testimonies from the hearing included those of Chief Ortiz, Assistant Director of Countering Transnational Organized Crime Steven Cagen, Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety Colonel Steven McCraw, Sheriff Brad Coe of Kinney County, Texas, and Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council Chris Cabrera.

Chairman Mark E. Green asked Ortiz if the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had operational control of the entire border. Ortiz confirmed that they did not, contradicting DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who claimed last year that they had operational control.

“No, sir," replied Ortiz when asked if the DHS had full operational control. “I will tell you that in certain areas, the cartels control an awful lot of the southern border south of the United States.”

When asked about the cause of the historic border crisis, Ortiz admitted that the policies in place need to ensure that the men and women investigating criminal cartels are allowed to do their job each day.

He emphasized the need for consequences, such as prosecutions and repatriation flights back to migrants' home countries, and for the reinstatement of policies like the Migrant Protection Protocols, Remain in Mexico, and Safe Third Country Agreement.

Colonel McCraw, during questioning, also agreed that the Mexican cartels own Mexico.

“If you talk to local law enforcement, anybody will tell you it doesn’t matter what market it is, it’s the gangs and the collaboration with each other and the cartels are the biggest problem right now. The Mexican cartels own Mexico. It’s the bottom line. Through intimidation, violence, coercion, and frankly, corruption,” he said.

When asked about the importance of a border wall, Ortiz disagreed with President Biden's decision to halt construction on the 200-plus mile wall that was previously approved.

Colonel McCraw described the humanitarian crisis caused by the Biden administration's policies, stating that although they may seem compassionate, they attract millions of people to become victims of crime by placing themselves in the hands of the Mexican cartels.

