🚨 URGENT: Toronto Police just arrested David Menzies for practicing journalism

Rebel’s beloved shoe leather journalist David Menzies has been arrested in a shocking display of police infringement on the freedom of the press following his coverage of a controversial Pro-Hamas rally in Toronto, Ontario.

David was covering yet another pro-Hamas hate rally in Toronto, which has become commonplace here after the barbaric terrorist attacks on innocent Israeli civilians last October.

As soon as he was arrested, Rebel Commander and CEO, Ezra Levant got a call from our videographer who was with him, and rushed downtown.

It’s alleged that the arrest took place after the prominent anti-Israel activist Naved Awan requested it.

Awan is known for shouting hateful rhetoric at Jewish schools and has been a prominent leader in the Hamas rallies around Toronto.

What transpired was a blatant disregard for civil liberties.

But David was in full compliance with the law. He presented his identification upon request. We have it all on camera.

🚨BREAKING: Toronto Police just arrested David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) for reporting on a Hamas hate rally!



When he tried to interview a Hamas protester, police grabbed him.



When he tried to interview a Hamas protester, police grabbed him.

Yet he was summarily apprehended and confined for exercising his right to document a public demonstration.

This is an outrageous infringement of freedom of the press and independent journalism where no offence was carried out at all and another example of the two-tiered policing that takes place every weekend.

On the one hand, the police abide hours and hours of hate marches blasting Jewish synagogues and schools and then as soon as a radical Iranian thug declares the public street a mosque, the police succumb to some sort of pseudo-Sharia law enforcement and arrest David Menzies for asking questions.

That is a clear violation of David’s personal rights and charter rights!

Toronto Police cannot enforce Sharia law on the streets of Toronto, and they must be held accountable for this infringement.

Law enforcement must stop the targeted harassment of our journalists.

We will fight tooth and nail on behalf of our friend David.