BREAKING: Durham MPP Lindsey Park resigns from Ontario PC Party caucus

Park stated that she can no longer work for the party 'given the breakdown of trust that has transpired.'

  • By Dakota Christensen
  • October 22, 2021
Lindsey Park, Member of Provincial Parliament for the riding of Durham, has resigned from the Ontario Progressive Conservative caucus. 

The Ontario PC Party demoted Park on October 1, alleging that she "misrepresented her vaccination status" after the party implemented a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for all caucus members.

In a written statement posted to Twitter, Park denies these allegations, accusing the party of issuing a "false statement" and asserting that she obtained a valid medical exemption to vaccination from her doctor. 

Park stated that she can no longer work for the party "given the breakdown of trust that has transpired."

Park intends to continue service in the Ontario legislature as an independent MPP. She is not planning to seek re-election.

