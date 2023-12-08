BREAKING: Syrian national Ibrahim Ali convicted of first-degree murder in death of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Facebook/ Ibrahim Ali and Facebook/ Marrisa Shen

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Justice has finally been served for the family of Marrisa Shen, 13, a Burnaby, B.C. girl found dead following a gruesome sexual assault.

On December 8, the jury, who began their deliberations Thursday evening, unanimously agreed that Ibrahim Ali attacked then sexually assaulted the child on October 17th, 2017. They found him guilty of first-degree murder.

The details of his sentencing are not yet known as of writing.

Ali, a single, 28-year-old Syrian refugee when he murdered Shen, became a permanent resident before his arrest but close to a year after she had been slain.

According to witness testimony, Ali, dragged the young teen approximately 30 meters off a Burnaby Park trail where her body had latter been discovered half-naked.

BREAKING🔴!



The Jury just gave their verdict.



Ibrahim Ali, the Syrian national accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a 13yr Burnaby girl just months after arriving as a refugee, has been found GUILTY of first-degree murder.



More to come at https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/NASsSKFVWt — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 8, 2023

The ruling follows a series of controversial remarks by Ali's legal counsel regarding the deceased victim. On December 4, Kevin McCullough argued the Crown presided over a 'speculative' case that does not prove his client killed Shen despite having sex with her.

McCullough countered the Crown’s "rose-coloured" description of the victim, claiming the young teen was not "innocent."

In a statement to Rebel News, a supporter of the Shen family who wishes to remain anonymous, said he and other members of the Chinese diaspora were repulsed by McCullough’s characterization of the girl.

"It’s really not respectful for a kid who is only 13 years old and was a good school kid," he said. "We are just really disgusted."

This is a developing story.