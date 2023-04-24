BREAKING: Tucker Carlson and Fox News agree to part ways

The wildly popular cable news host will no longer be working at Fox News.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 24, 2023
  • News Analysis
BREAKING: Tucker Carlson and Fox News agree to part ways
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File
In a shocking update Monday morning, Fox News announced that Tucker Carlson’s last program aired on Friday, April 21.

The network did not provide reasoning for the departure, and stated that Carlson's standard 8 p.m. ET timeslot will be filled by "rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named."

Carslon was the network's highest-rated host, netting over three million viewers on average per evening.

Managing Editor at NewsBusters Curtis Houck shared the final clip of Carlson's show from Friday:

Rebel News' David Menzies recently joined Carlson to discuss the latest on transgender shop teacher Kayla Lemieux.

Ezra Levant also recently joined Carlson to discuss the arrest of Pastor Derek Reimer.

United States News Analysis
Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

