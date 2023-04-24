BREAKING: Tucker Carlson and Fox News agree to part ways
The wildly popular cable news host will no longer be working at Fox News.
In a shocking update Monday morning, Fox News announced that Tucker Carlson’s last program aired on Friday, April 21.
JUST IN - Tucker Carlson to leave Fox News. pic.twitter.com/YAikVxlrGx— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 24, 2023
The network did not provide reasoning for the departure, and stated that Carlson's standard 8 p.m. ET timeslot will be filled by "rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named."
Carslon was the network's highest-rated host, netting over three million viewers on average per evening.
Managing Editor at NewsBusters Curtis Houck shared the final clip of Carlson's show from Friday:
Here were the final moments of @TuckerCarlson Tonight - #Tucker's final guest was the pizza deliveryman who tripped up a suspected car thief. The driver - Tyler Morrell - brought a bunch of pizzas, so the two sat and ate them while mocking the thief.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 24, 2023
"We'll be back on Monday!" pic.twitter.com/CSQlJnjqgf
Rebel News' David Menzies recently joined Carlson to discuss the latest on transgender shop teacher Kayla Lemieux.
Ezra Levant also recently joined Carlson to discuss the arrest of Pastor Derek Reimer.
