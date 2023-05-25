Bud Light doubles down on support for LGBTQ+ agenda by sponsoring Pride events around the US

Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch are doubling down on their support of the LGBTQ+ community by sponsoring multiple Pride events across the nation, undeterred by the controversy sparked from their partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The Cincinnati Pride Parade website confirms Bud Light as a sponsor, alongside Planned Parenthood and the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, known for providing medical transition services for minors, the Daily Wire reported.

Moreover, Anheuser-Busch, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, has proudly taken on the role of presenting sponsor for the city's Pride Parade. The sponsorship packet reveals that only four elite “presenting sponsor” slots are available, with the next tier, the “Rainbow” sponsorship, requiring a substantial donation of $25,000.

Bud Light has also been honored with the “Diamond Sponsor” status for Stonewall Columbus, the organizer of the annual Columbus, Ohio, Pride Parade. As per Stonewall’s documentation, this esteemed tier necessitates a generous $20,000 contribution, as well as a commitment to uphold Stonewall's diversity, equity, and inclusion policies and to donate at least 8 hours of volunteer time in a year.

In 2022, Anheuser-Busch was a premier sponsor for the San Francisco Pride Parade. The list of 2023 sponsors for this prestigious event is eagerly awaited by the community.

The Chicago Pride Parade also had Bud Light as a sponsor, with the company affirming its intent to drive real change and foster a world of inclusivity and equity. This page, however, has since been removed.

In addition, other Anheuser-Busch products, Corona and Corona Hard Seltzer, have shown their support as sponsors of the upcoming Los Angeles Pride Parade.

Cutwater Spirits, another member of the Anheuser-Busch family, is gearing up to sponsor the 2023 Chicago Pride Fest, a two-day extravaganza scheduled a week before the Chicago Pride Parade. The festival will feature the cream of Chicago's drag performance and a dedicated “Youth Pride Space” for teens, welcoming attendees as young as 12.

Despite a reported drop in Bud Light sales following the Mulvaney partnership, and reports of buybacks of expiring cases from retailers, the company remains committed to its Pride initiatives. The stir arose after Mulvaney was presented with Bud Light cans featuring his image.