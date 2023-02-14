Busty Lemieux is back at Oakville Trafalgar High School. Will a dress code soon be approved for teachers?
The HDSB is yet again studying the idea of implementing a dress code for teachers. They will present a preliminary finding at its monthly meeting on February 15.
Guess who’s back in class at Oakville Trafalgar High School?
Well, that would be none other than Kerry Luc Lemieux a.k.a., Kayla Lemieux, a.k.a., Busty Lemieux. That‘s the humanoid with those enormous fake Z-cup breasts complete with fake nipples that protrude through his de rigueur sheer blouse.
This shop teacher might be transitioning… or he might be a prankster… or he might even be a sexual pervert…
But when it comes to the Halton District School Board, their unofficial slogan seems to be: “If it’s trans its good, and if it’s good it trans.”
So it is that the HDSB is doing everything in its power to protect this individual from any perceived expressions of “transphobia”… even though Lemieux might not be a genuine transgendered person given that the vast majority of trans people want to blend in with the other sex, not make a mockery of it.
Alas, since September, Lemieux has turned the Halton District School Board into an international laughingstock. And so what was the board’s solution? Was it to enforce a dress code, much like the dress code that exists for students or the dress code that exists for Halloween costumes?
Nope. The HDSB decided to simply reassign Busty Lemieux to other schools in the district. Can you believe that? This uber woke and woeful board thought that parents and students at other schools wouldn’t notice that there was a dude on staff dressing up as a grotesque caricature of a woman with giant fake boobs. Unbelievable…
Well, that strategy obviously failed. So, the board has waved the white flag of surrender and sent Lemieux and his titanic tits back to Oakville Trafalgar High School. And sources tell us that he continues to violate shop rule etiquette, but apparently to enforce those rules is also an act of… transphobia?
Now there is some additional news to report. The board is yet again studying the idea of implementing a dress code for teachers. The board looked into this idea back in November and came to the conclusion that it couldn’t be done as it might be in violation of Lemieux’s human rights and open the board up to liability.
This is nonsense, of course. Top labour lawyers blasted the HDSB, noting that even in a unionized environment, it is completely appropriate for an employer to enforce a dress code.
The board will present a preliminary finding at its monthly meeting on Feb. 15. It will be fascinating to see if the board reverses itself or if it double-downs on dumbness and wokeness and states that nothing can be done.
In the meantime, we have a temporary solution for those gross nipples that protrude through Lemieux’s blouse. Namely, we have taken a page from the book of Red Green – which is to say, we have found yet another use for duct tape! Granted, it’s not a perfect solution, but it’s a positive step in the right direction when it comes to restoring common decency to the hallowed halls of Oakville Trafalgar High School. Something that the Halton District School Board is completely incompetent and/or uninterested in achieving.
- By David Menzies
