Busty Lemieux is back at Oakville Trafalgar High School. Will a dress code soon be approved for teachers?

By David Menzies PETITION: Protect The Students The HDSB and the Director of Education, Curtis Ennis, should be fired for allowing a female-identifying shop teacher to wear enormous fake breasts that are barely contained by see-through blouses while teaching. 20,399 signatures

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure By David Menzies Email the Halton District School Board Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Halton District School Board of Trustees telling them to implement a dress code for teachers, fire the Director of Education, and resign from the HDSB. Send an email

Guess who’s back in class at Oakville Trafalgar High School?

Well, that would be none other than Kerry Luc Lemieux a.k.a., Kayla Lemieux, a.k.a., Busty Lemieux. That‘s the humanoid with those enormous fake Z-cup breasts complete with fake nipples that protrude through his de rigueur sheer blouse.

This shop teacher might be transitioning… or he might be a prankster… or he might even be a sexual pervert…

But when it comes to the Halton District School Board, their unofficial slogan seems to be: “If it’s trans its good, and if it’s good it trans.”

So it is that the HDSB is doing everything in its power to protect this individual from any perceived expressions of “transphobia”… even though Lemieux might not be a genuine transgendered person given that the vast majority of trans people want to blend in with the other sex, not make a mockery of it.

Alas, since September, Lemieux has turned the Halton District School Board into an international laughingstock. And so what was the board’s solution? Was it to enforce a dress code, much like the dress code that exists for students or the dress code that exists for Halloween costumes?

Nope. The HDSB decided to simply reassign Busty Lemieux to other schools in the district. Can you believe that? This uber woke and woeful board thought that parents and students at other schools wouldn’t notice that there was a dude on staff dressing up as a grotesque caricature of a woman with giant fake boobs. Unbelievable…

Well, that strategy obviously failed. So, the board has waved the white flag of surrender and sent Lemieux and his titanic tits back to Oakville Trafalgar High School. And sources tell us that he continues to violate shop rule etiquette, but apparently to enforce those rules is also an act of… transphobia?

Now there is some additional news to report. The board is yet again studying the idea of implementing a dress code for teachers. The board looked into this idea back in November and came to the conclusion that it couldn’t be done as it might be in violation of Lemieux’s human rights and open the board up to liability.

This is nonsense, of course. Top labour lawyers blasted the HDSB, noting that even in a unionized environment, it is completely appropriate for an employer to enforce a dress code.

The board will present a preliminary finding at its monthly meeting on Feb. 15. It will be fascinating to see if the board reverses itself or if it double-downs on dumbness and wokeness and states that nothing can be done.

In the meantime, we have a temporary solution for those gross nipples that protrude through Lemieux’s blouse. Namely, we have taken a page from the book of Red Green – which is to say, we have found yet another use for duct tape! Granted, it’s not a perfect solution, but it’s a positive step in the right direction when it comes to restoring common decency to the hallowed halls of Oakville Trafalgar High School. Something that the Halton District School Board is completely incompetent and/or uninterested in achieving.