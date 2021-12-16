California parents confront ‘woke’ teachers for indoctrinating kids into transgenderism

Creative Commons / Ted Eytan

California’s largest teachers union, the California Teachers Association, held a conference in late October advising teachers on how to best subvert parents, conservative communities, and school principals on the issues of transgenderism and “queer” sexual orientations.

And now, the results of their efforts are being brought to light. On Wednesday night, a California school board meeting felt the brunt of parents’ fury, as enraged parents described how their 12-year-old daughter was coached by two teachers into adopting a transgender identity. The school allegedly facilitated the abuse by changing her name and pronouns without informing or obtaining the consent of her parents.

Jessica Konen, the mother of the girl, described how two teachers, Kelly Baraki and Lori Caldeira, and two others, facilitated her daughter’s transition without her knowledge and even refused to inform her of her daughter’s suicidal thoughts. Konen detailed how the teachers indoctrinated the 12-year-old into an LGBTQ club disguised as an “Equality Club.”

Konen’s daughter is not the only child who has allegedly been subjected to the pervasive indoctrination techniques performed by the California teachers, who previously bragged about the techniques in a training workshop offered to teachers at the 2021 LGBTQ+ Issues Conference, "Beyond the Binary: Identity & Imagining Possibilities”.

The conference, which took place in Palm Springs from October 29-31, 2021, provided workshops encouraging teachers to “have the courage to create a safe environment that fosters bravery to explore sexual orientation,” according to one of the talks given by fifth-grade teacher C. Scott Miller.

Abigail Shrier, the author of the book “Irreversible Damage,” who reviewed the audio notes of the conference, notes that one of the teachers reportedly said, “Next year, we’re going to do just a little mind trick on our sixth graders.”

During the event, speakers bragged about their surveillance of students’ Google searches, internet activity, and pried on hallway conversations to target sixth graders for personal invitations into “gay-straight alliance” or LGBTQ activist clubs. According to Shrier, the teachers actively conceal these clubs’ membership rolls from parents.

According to the report, several of the workshops advised teachers on the creation of middle school LGBTQ clubs, which are commonly known as “gay-straight alliance” clubs or “GSA.”

One workshop — “Queering in the Middle” — focused “on what practices have worked for successful middle school GSAs and children at this age developmentally.” But what makes for a successful LGBTQ middle school club? What to do about meddlesome parents who don’t want their middle schoolers participating in such a club? What if parents ask a club leader — point blank — if their child is a member? “Because we are not official—we have no club rosters, we keep no records,” Buena Vista Middle School teacher and LGBTQ-club leader, Lori Caldeira, states on an audio clip sent to me by a conference attendee. “In fact, sometimes we don’t really want to keep records because if parents get upset that their kids are coming? We’re like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know. Maybe they came?’ You know, we would never want a kid to get in trouble for attending if their parents are upset.” The advice to those who run middle school LGBTQ clubs is: keep no records, so you can plead ignorance of the membership with the members’ parents. In fact, middle school teacher Kelly Baraki can be heard in the same session describing having named her club “the Equity Club,” and then, “You be You,” rather than the more ubiquitous “GSA.”

The workshop, titled “How we run a ‘GSA’ in Conservative Communities” on how to subvert conservative communities with the progressive ideology, was given by middle school teachers Kelly Baraki and Lori Caldeira – the two teachers mentioned by name by Jessica Konen.

In the audio recording, reviewed by Shrier, Baraki explains how she identified children ripe for recruitment to the LGBTQ clubs.

“So we started to brainstorm at the end of the 2020 school year, what are we going to do? We got to see some kids in-person at the end of last year, not many but a few. So we started to try and identify kids. When we were doing our virtual learning – we totally stalked what they were doing on Google, when they weren’t doing school work. One of them was googling ‘Trans Day of Visibility.’ And we’re like, ‘Check.’ We’re going to invite that kid when we get back on campus. Whenever they follow the Google Doodle links or whatever, right, we make note of those kids and the things that they bring up with each other in chats or email or whatever,” Baraki can be heard to say. Beyond electronic surveillance of kids’ internet use, “we use our observations of kids in the classroom — conversations that we hear — to personally invite students. Because that’s really the way we kinda get the bodies in the door. Right? They need sort of a little bit of an invitation,” Baraki says in the clip.

According to teachers, the LGBTQ clubs are a hard sell and struggle with recruitment as many parents oppose them. Teachers who successfully identify a student who would be keen on participating recruit them into the club through a personal, discreet invitation without their parents’ knowledge.

The means by which these teachers increase participation is to “control the messaging”.

“I’m the teacher who runs our morning announcements,” Caldeira can be heard to volunteer. “That’s another type of strategy I can give you. I’m the one who controls the messaging. Everybody says, ‘Oh, Ms. Caldeira, you’re so sweet, you volunteered to do that.’ Of course I’m so sweet that I volunteered to do that. Because then I control the information that goes home. And for the first time, this year, students have been allowed to put openly LGBT content into our morning announcement slides.”

The teachers say that the purpose of the clubs, and their enrollment of young students, is because “youth are the drivers of change”.

“If you want to bring a new world into existence, it seems — a good place to start is with other people’s kids,” said Caldeira in the recording.