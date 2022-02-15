Cancel culture comes for Adele | Miss Understood
Miss Understood officially debuts tonight at 7 p.m. ET/5 p.m. MT on RebelNews+.
- By Rebel News
- |
- February 15, 2022
Miss Understood, the newest show on RebelNews+, makes its official video debut tonight. For the last few weeks, thousands of listeners have only had the privilege of listening to hosts Kat Krozonouski and Nat Biase on the free podcast version of the show.
Now, the girls are ready to take Miss Understood to the next level, so enjoy this brief teaser clip to celebrate the show's official launch.
If you're not a subscriber to RebelNews+ and want to get in on the action, use the code MISSUNDERSTOOD25 at checkout to get 25% off your subscription.
