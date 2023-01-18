CAUGHT HIM! Rebel News pummels Pfizer CEO with questions at World Economic Forum

E-transfer (Canada):

It was the moment we were waiting for: one of the most hated men in the world going for a leisurely stroll because he assumed he was amongst friends. After all, in the three years since the pandemic began, have you ever seen a journalist ask him a tough question?

Well, he didn’t count on Rebel News and our accountability style of citizen journalism.

I walked right up to him and started asking him the questions that millions of people have surely been wondering for years. And a moment later, Avi joined in, making it a sort of walking press conference. And Bourla couldn’t answer a single question.

You know, there are hundreds of “accredited” journalists here at the World Economic Forum — the biggest names in news, from CNN to the New York Times. But you have to understand: they’re all here as WEF members, not to hold the WEF to account. They’re on Pfizer’s team. They would never ask Pfizer a tough question.

I really don’t think their CEO knew what hit him today.

That’s what we’re doing every day here at the WEF.

Today we really proved that, when it comes to holding the establishment to account, citizen journalists are the only ones who can be trusted. Everyone else is just too compromised.

Between Avi and I, we asked 29 questions. Everything we have been wanting to ask the Pfizer CEO for three years — from how much he has personally profited from the pandemic, to how much he has paid others to promote his vaccines, to important questions about when he knew his vaccines didn’t actually stop transmission, and why he kept it a secret.

