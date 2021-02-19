CBC seeking “connectivity” for Beijing Olympics

  • By Rebel News
  • February 19, 2021
The CBC is preparing to cover the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics with an online solicitation for the “supply, installation, testing, commissioning and operational management of occasional telecommunication services for the Beijing, China Winter Olympic Games.”

Filed under the title Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Connectivity, the solicitation was posted on February 18, 2021 requesting proposals to “bring signals back to CBC/Radio-Canada Toronto and Montreal.”

The solicitation is as follows:

CBC/Radio-Canada is seeking proposals for the supply, installation, testing, commissioning and operational management of occasional telecommunication services for the Beijing, China Winter Olympic Games. The telecommunication services will need to interconnect with the Olympic Broadcast Services (OBS) fibre (and others) to bring signals back to CBC/Radio-Canada Toronto and Montréal. Different options are considered and listed in this RFP.

Earlier this week, Conservative Party of Canada leader Erin O'Toole called to relocate the Beijing Olympics over the Communist Party of China's “genocide” against the Uyghurs.

CBC China Rebel News Exclusive Beijing 2020 Winter Olympics
