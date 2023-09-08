AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Chancellor Olaf Scholz gave a clarion call to lawmakers on Wednesday, urging Germany to roll out the red carpet for skilled workers beyond the European Union's boundaries. Highlighting the lifeline role that foreign talents play in Europe's economic giant, Scholz passionately unveiled an ambitious "Germany Pact," a blueprint for national modernization.

DW reports that Scholz called on opposition, local officials and state agencies to back his efforts to restart the Germany economy, and fend off opposition from the so-called “far-right,” which stands in the way of his measures to import more migrant workers.

“The citizens are fed up with this standstill, and I am too,” said Scholz, slamming a “mildew of red tape, risk averseness and despondency,” which he claims held back the country from developing.

Responding to critics, German MEP Christine Anderson (@AndersonAfDMdEP) tells @EzraLevant the European Union wants to wash away the continent's rich history.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story: https://t.co/cdiyNvMvl2 pic.twitter.com/mY8kTUcuaZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 22, 2023

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz weighed in with a pinch of salt. “We, the opposition, are of course willing to participate in reasonable proposals,” said Merz, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which forms the body of the opposition. He stated that “illegal immigration” should first be addressed.

Zooming out, Germany's 2022 stats reveal a whopping net immigration of 1.5 million people, with 1.1 million hailing from Ukraine alone. And out of Germany's 83.2 million populace, almost a third have immigrant roots!

A majority of Germans have a hankering for tighter immigration controls, according to a poll conducted in May. Roughly half wish to dial down on refugee admissions. The survey unveiled that 54% of Germans feel immigration's cons overshadow its pros, with only 33% feeling the reverse.