Charlottetown city council votes to permanently remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue
Charlottetown's city council has voted to permanently remove a statue of Canada's first prime minister.
The city's iconic seated statue of Sir John. A Macdonald in the historic home of Canadian Confederation on Prince Edward Island has been vandalized at least four times since last year. In June 2020, Charlottetown's city councillors voted to keep the statue on display at the entrance of Victoria Row, but resolved to include Indigenous leaders in an effort to tell the “full story”.
Charlottetown's city council has now voted to remove the statue permanently, following the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children buried at the site of a residential school in British Columbia.
- By Tamara Ugolini
