ChatGPT AI language bot passes graduate-level business school exam

OpenAI's mass-market artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, recently attained a grade between B and B- on a final exam typically presented to MBA students at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

This user-friendly AI system, which has gained significant attention in recent months due to its ability to write emails and debug code quickly, was praised by Wharton operations management professor Christian Terwiesch in a research paper.

Terwiesch noted that ChatGPT displayed "a remarkable ability to automate some of the skills of highly compensated knowledge workers" and can provide accurate responses to simple queries.

In addition, Fishbowl's survey revealed that 27% of professionals at prominent consulting, technology, and financial services companies are already using ChatGPT in various capacities.

This has led to speculation that AI chatbots may eventually replace Google Search. OpenAI recently announced that Microsoft would be investing billions more dollars into the platform, following investments in 2019 and 2021.

Despite ChatGPT's impressive performance, Terwiesch clarified that the system still made certain mistakes, such as incorrect calculations at the sixth-grade math level. He also stressed the need for human involvement in the loop, as ChatGPT is only able to correct itself after receiving a hint from a human expert.

“This has important implications for business school education, including the need for exam policies, curriculum design focusing on collaboration between human and AI, opportunities to simulate real world decision making processes, the need to teach creative problem solving, improved teaching productivity, and more,” said the professor.

The emergence of ChatGPT has raised questions about the potential for technological unemployment in white-collar professions.

New York Times columnist and economics professor Paul Krugman recently commented that AI “may be able to perform knowledge-based tasks more efficiently than humans, potentially reducing the need for some knowledge workers.”