China’s Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow ahead of ‘mission of peace’ with Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

The mission, which was described by Beijing as a “mission of peace” highlights strengthening bilateral cooperation between two of the world’s largest superpowers outside of the United States as Xi attempts to negotiate a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

“I am very glad, at the invitation of President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, to come back to the land of our close neighbor,” Xi said, TASS reported, according to the Daily Wire.

The United States has opposed a ceasefire proposed by Xi, expressing concerns that a Beijing-brokered peace pact might unfairly favor Russia. Despite these concerns, Xi remains optimistic about the visit, stating, "I am sure my visit will be fruitful."

This visit marks China's most significant show of support for Russia since the conflict began on February 24, 2022.

Xi was scheduled for an informal discussion with Putin on Monday before attending a formal dinner, with peace negotiations planned for Tuesday.

As the United States and NATO closely monitor the visit, Russia and China are showcasing it as proof of a growing effort to build a multipolar world order in response to the US-dominated “liberal world order.”

Additionally, Xi has reportedly reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss China’s previously-revealed proposal for a political settlement, as published by Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in February.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby explained the Biden administration's skepticism towards a ceasefire, stating that it would work against Ukraine's interests, the Daily Mail reported. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed Kirby's remarks on Monday.

"The world should not be fooled by any tactical move by Russia supported by China or any other country to freeze the war on its own terms,” he said.

Xi's visit to Moscow follows Putin's surprise appearance in Mariupol over the weekend, where he briefly engaged with local residents.