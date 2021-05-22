Christian hip hop comes to Rebel News (behind the scenes)
On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, Vancouver-based hip hop recording artist Matt Brevner joined Sheila to talk about his journey to working at Rebel News.
Here's a bit of what Matt had to say:
“When you are a bit of a trailblazer in a community, you become a bit of a big fish in a small pond — and I don't say that to toot my own horn.
“...but people held me to a certain status, and 'regard' in the community. And the difficult thing — especially in the arts — it's historically very liberal, now very left... you almost have to toe the line, by default. Even if these aren't necessarily your beliefs.
“...I was by no means a “Christian artist” — I would say that, up until maybe four years ago, Jesus was my savior but not my Lord. But I didn't shy away from speaking about Him in press or in my music... so I was always that Christian artist — [people would say], oh, well I don't really like Christians but Brevner's cool.”
This is just an excerpt from the latest episode of The Gunn Show.
To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.