Cops hit Mom's Diner with $1,200 COVID lockdown ticket

Alberta's United Conservative government announced a loosening of the lockdown stranglehold on Alberta restaurants on Friday afternoon.

Restaurants can return to dine-in service February 8th with severely reduced capacity. However, the announcement came too late for dozens of restaurants all across the province that staged a rebellion and reopened in defiance of the lockdown in the week preceding the announcement.

Mom's Diner in Red Deer was one of those businesses saying enough was enough. They welcomed customers back into their dining room in advance of the lifting of the lockdown.

Law enforcement and Alberta Health services have issued them a fine for their act of survival. I was on scene, visiting Mom's Diner as part of my ongoing anti-hunger strike to patronize brave good service entrepreneurs fighting the lockdown, when the cops and bureaucrats showed up on Thursday to fine Mom's Diner $1,200 for breaching the order of the chief medical officer of health, Deena Hinshaw that closed their booths back in December.

Mom's Diner and dozens of other restaurants just like them dragged the government kicking and screaming into the decision that may save the industry. Now they need our help.

Rebel News is helping owners, Leslie and Wesley, fight their lockdown fine in court. They're pleading not guilty and we've put them in touch with the top criminal lawyer at no cost to them. If you'd like to help us help Mom's Diner, please donate today at www.FightTheFines.com.