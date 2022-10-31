Country star Luke Bryan shuts down outraged mob that came after him after he platformed DeSantis

Maddie Schroeder/AP Images for Farmland

Country musician Luke Bryan faced an angry mob on social media for platforming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on stage during his charity show for the benefit of the victims of Hurricane Ian.

"We're going to have some fun and raise some money tonight for the great state of Florida," said Bryan at a concert in Jacksonville, FL. He welcomed DeSantis onto the stage. The governor later thanked him for letting him “crash the stage” at the event on Twitter.

DeSantis is incredibly popular. Holy crap! This is why the liberals are terrified of him. pic.twitter.com/sXpaXAshv3 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 30, 2022

Thanks for letting me crash the party last night, @lukebryan! pic.twitter.com/GCuTELFOM9 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) October 29, 2022

"I understand Governor DeSantis is a very polarizing figure. But I grew up in a country where if a governor ask[s] you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a natural disaster you help," Bryan stated on Twitter in response to the outrage.

"I've generally stayed out of politics throughout my career. I knew people would chatter about this but for me the more important piece was If I am going to come back there a few weeks after a large portion of people have been affected by a natural disaster in a state where people have been good to me this felt right," he said. “Raise awareness, have a little fun between the GA and FL college fans before the game and do what I love on stage.”

“This is all I am saying about this, I’ll be outdoors with my boys. Enjoy your Sunday. Love y’all #GoDawgs,” he concluded.