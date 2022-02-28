CPAC: Politicians, pundits react to Freedom Convoy, Pastor Artur's arrest, Ukraine crisis

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Over the weekend, I got to speak to politicians, pundits and regular, everyday people at CPAC, where I had the opportunity to ask them about different stories making the news these days.

I asked Republican Missouri Senator Josh Hawley his thoughts regarding Pastor Artur Pawlowski's arrest, since he previously criticized the Canadian government for persecuting Christians.

The senator's response was to tell me that “the United States keeps a designation of folks who are religious liberty violators... I've called for Canada to be put on that list.”

I also spoke with CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp about Ukraine and the weakness of the Biden administration, with Schlapp saying that “Joe Biden is, unfortunately, projecting weakness, vacillation, confusion.”

Political commentator and Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier said that he wanted to hear honking during Biden's state of the union later this month.

With so many big names in attendance, I managed to speak to even more people to hear their views on the Freedom Convoy, Pastor Artur's arrests, Ukraine and more.

Please check out RebelCPAC.com for all of our coverage from CPAC 2022 in Orlando, Florida.