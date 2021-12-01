Critical Race Theory 'intentionally' and deeply 'embedded' in Detroit education

Detroit K-12

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

The Detroit Public Schools Superintendent Nikolai Vitti says that the school curriculum is “deeply using Critical Race Theory.”

As detailed by the Manhattan Institute’s Christopher Rufo who has exposed the widespread implementation of critical race theory across classrooms and boardrooms across the United States, far-left evangelists are openly indoctrinating school children with the racialized ideology.

Despite denials and objections from the proponents of critical race theory, who refer to Rufo as a right-wing fearmonger, the ideology is being actively taught in K-12 education across numerous school districts, who have chosen to use different labels to describe critical race theory.

And now, some school administrators are openly admitting their embrace of the ideology.

At a recent board meeting, Detroit Superintendent Nikolai Vitti, who oversees the Detroit Public Schools Community District, boasted how critical race theory is deeply embedded through all facets of education in the city.

“Our curriculum is deeply using critical race theory, especially in social studies, but you’ll find it in English language arts and the other disciplines,” Vitti said. “We were very intentional about creating a curriculum, infusing materials and embedding critical race theory within our curriculum.”

A video of his speech was shared on social media on Rufo’s Twitter account.

Detroit Superintendent @Dr_Vitti: "Our curriculum is deeply using critical race theory, especially in social studies, but you'll find it in English language arts and the other disciplines. We were very intentional about ... embedding critical race theory within our curriculum." pic.twitter.com/zMYdSxfrde — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 30, 2021

Vitti’s remarks were made earlier this year in response to political legislation opposed to critical race theory.

According to local Michigan outlet Chalkbeat Detroit, two bills — House Bill 5097 and Senate Bill 460 — are progressing through the state government. If passed, Michigan would ban the teaching of certain elements of critical race theory.

Chalkbeat Detroit reported:

…Bill 5097 passed the Michigan House on Nov. 2 and is awaiting a hearing from the Senate Committee on Education and Career Readiness. The proposed legislation would prohibit school lessons that promote “race or gender stereotyping.” If Senate Bill 460 passes, schools would lose 5% of their funding if educators teach critical race theory, an academic framework that historically examines systemic racism as a part of American life and institutions. The bill has not come to the Senate floor. Michigan educators could also be docked for teaching “anti-American ideas” about race, or material from The 1619 Project…

Additionally, Vitti says that “white Republicans” in the state legislature were exemplifying “structural racism.”

“What I find interesting about this whole idea is that if you look at what critical race theory is, by definition, this legislation is probably the best example of it,” Vitti said. “You have white Republicans largely outside of Detroit, a community of color, legislating what you can or cannot teach in schools. If that’s not one of the best examples of structural racism, I don’t know what is.”

Vitti, who is himself a straight white man, appears to think himself outside of the system of white supremacy that benefits white Republicans.