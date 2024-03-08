CVS implements DEI training program for management leadership, forces participants to confess privilege

CVS Health has rolled out a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training module for participants in its General Management Development Program (GMDP), which is designed to equip CVS professionals for leadership roles in management.

The training, titled “Creating a DEI Action Plan,” was conducted last month as part of the GMDP Rotation 2 Curriculum. It requires attendees to perform a personal examination of their biases and pledge to support the DEI agenda actively as "allies," the Daily Wire reported in an expose of the company's leadership training which can be seen here.

A CVS Health training slide highlighted, “CVS Health’s commitment to inclusion and belonging is unwavering, and our holistic approach to strategic diversity management includes all of our colleagues and those we serve daily.”

The Daily Wire writes: In one slide titled, “My Personal Commitment to Moving Forward – Allyship and Advocacy,” the company demands that those in the leadership training program “reflect on the actions you can take to become a better ally and advocate in the workplace.”

This initiative comes amid a broader corporate reevaluation of DEI practices, with some companies retracting their DEI efforts in response to public criticism. Nonetheless, CVS appears to be affirming its commitment to these principles, even as it faces criticism from some quarters for store closures in urban areas, which critics argue disproportionately affect black people.

The training materials obtained indicate that CVS is prompting its leadership trainees to confront and acknowledge personal biases. One particular slide entitled, “My Personal Commitment to Moving Forward – Allyship and Advocacy,” encourages trainees to contemplate how they can improve as allies and advocates within the workplace. It asks for three allyship pledges and outlines specific actions to foster a culture of advocacy.

Responding to inquiries about the training, CVS Health stated that the initiative is part of its broader effort to “promote and maintain a culture and work environment that fosters inclusion, belonging, and engagement.” The company claimed that its adherence to DEI rules mirrors the diversity of the communities and customers it serves.

The leadership program’s focus on inclusiveness is explicit, with a particular emphasis on DEI involvement during its second rotation. The training encourages the creation of a DEI action plan as a significant step towards increasing involvement in company-wide initiatives or personal daily practices.

Additionally, the training incorporates a “Social Identity Wheel” exercise, prompting discussions around gender, sexual orientation, and ethnicity. This aims to encourage participants to reflect on their identities and how these influence their self-perception and interactions with others.