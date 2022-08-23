DAILY | Trudeau, green schemes and democracy; Avi blocked from NZ; Mask and vax mandates return
Alexa Lavoie and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Canada has bought 12 million more doses of Moderna's vaccine that targets the original and Omicron variants of COVID-19
- A statement from the federal government to Global News revealed that random tests at the border can't distinguish between a person previously infected by COVID-19 and someone currently infected
- Rebel News USA reporter Jeremy Loffredo made an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight last night
- Justin Trudeau says the world needs to speed up its transition away from oil and gas
- Populism and "other simplistic solutions" are not the answer to the world's problems, according to the prime minister
- Trudeau wants you to reduce your carbon footprint; meanwhile, the prime minister has 15 gas-guzzling SUVs accompanying him
- Another view of the PM's motorcade
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised Canada's democratic ideals and disdain for 'might makes right' thinking... hey remember the Emergencies Act?
- YouTube has updated its policies on the subject of masking
- Prime Minister Trudeau also released a statement honouring the victims of fascism and communism in Europe
- Plane tickets could be cheap in Canada this fall
- Western University in Ontario is bringing back vaccine and mask mandates ahead of classes this fall
- New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is distancing herself from a decision to bar Rebel News Australia chief Avi Yemini from the country
