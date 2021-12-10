DAILY | Happy Human Rights Day, Maggots
Katherine Krozonouski and Dakota Christensen are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Katherine and Dakota will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Show Notes
- Ontario indefinitely extends vaccine passports. Set to mandate QR codes
- Happy Human Rights Day!
- Privacy Commissioner says vaccine order legality is unclear
- COVID border rules not being properly tracked; 30% of tests not paired with a passenger
- Ontario mother forced to drive from British Columbia because her son's exemption was denied
- 11,000+ preventable deaths due to healthcare waiting lists
- Inflation driving food thefts
- National Defence hosting white fragility events
- Manitoba NDP MLA dies in car accident
- Group of seven Germans contract COVID despite 3 jabs
- Next vaccine: Moderna announces “positive interim phase 1 data” for an #mRNA jab against the regular flu.
- Jussie Smollett guilty on 5 of 6 counts
- 'member Ellen Page's thoughts on the case?
- People sprayed with sanitizer in order to board bus in Ecuador
- Australian man tells off compliance officers
- Norwegian boy, expelled from school, plays trumpet at king's castle in protest
- By Ezra Levant
