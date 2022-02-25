DAILY | The West levies sanctions against Russia: do they actually do anything?
Show Notes
- Globe and Mail columnist Andrew Coyne had some words about combatting misinformation
- Druthers interviewed a man who was beaten up by riot police in Ottawa
- Ontario's chief medical officer is acting like he had nothing to do with mandates
- New Blue MPP Belinda Karahalios asked if there were any government assets involved in the demonstrations
- The U.S. version of the Freedom Convoy is underway, dubbed the “People's Convoy”
- Reuters spoke to convoy protesters
- Another Twitter account shared some video of the convoy
- The truckers and their supporters stopped to sing Amazing Grace
- Anti-war demonstrations in Russia were shutdown quickly
- Ukraine is apparently mass distributing weapons to its population
- A clip of former president Donald Trump talking about the situation in Europe is making the rounds (spoiler: he was spot on)
- U.S. officials apparently tried to get China to help avert war in Ukraine
