DAILY | Haters pounce on Queen's death; Quebec might bring back vax passes; Bill Gates editing DNA

Haters pounce on Queen's death; Quebec might bring back vax passes; Bill Gates editing DNA
- Public servants are on the verge of a strike if no contract is reached with the federal government
- Quebec Premier Francois Legault isn't ruling out bringing back vaccine passports
- The premier also said he was not affected by the queen's health status
- No time for a proper clinical trial on COVID vaccines, says U.S. health adviser Anthony Fauci
- President Biden's treasury secretary said the U.S. would rid itself of oil and gas
- Woke commentators have unleashed a barrage of hatred after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
- With the queen's passing, Harry and Meghan's children are now prince and princess
- In another development from the school, officials at Western University now believe the word “frosh” is offensive
- Bill Gates recently spoke about how editing DNA with precision is the holy grail for scientists
