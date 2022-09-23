DAILY | Trudeau's limit on abortion; Fat bonuses for feds; Trans killer in women's prison
Kat Krozonouski and Nat Biase are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Prime Minister Trudeau brought up Roe v. Wade again when asked if he supported a limit to abortions
- Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams thinks a heartbeat at six weeks is fake
- Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre blasted Trudeau's continuing carbon tax hikes
- Bonuses doled out to federal executives and management totalled more than $190 million last year
- An economic model is predicting that Canada will face a minor recession in this year's last quarter
- A foodbank in Toronto has seen a 170% increase in use since pre-pandemic times
- A transgender killer being held in a women's prison had sex with the corpse of a woman he killed
- This retired teacher is speaking out against the removal of a Canadian history mural
- Trudeau wants you to go get your booster shot already
By Rebel News
