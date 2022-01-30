Day 1 recap: Trucker freedom convoy arrives on Parliament Hill

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

After nearly a week of traveling across Canada, passing tens of thousands of supporters on highways and overpasses, the truckers for freedom convoy has arrived at Parliament Hill to take a stand against vaccine mandates for Canadians.

This is what is happening right now in Ottawa!

This is completely crazy. Thousands and Thousands of people are there!



Fringe minority?https://t.co/pO1m6KpnDA#ConvoyForFreedom2022 #convoytoottawa2022 #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/CwTTGQl1Ng — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 29, 2022

The scene of downtown Ottawa is full of peaceful positive energy. Thousands have taken to the streets despite the extreme cold! Justin Trudeau labeled those who support the convoy as a "fringe minority" that hold "unacceptable beliefs." Fringe Minority?

I spoke to those on the ground to hear what they had to say about the Prime Minister slandering them. Also speaking directly with some of the truckers and asking what their plans are for the upcoming days.

