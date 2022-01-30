Day 1 recap: Trucker freedom convoy arrives on Parliament Hill
After a week of anticipation, the truckers freedom convoy arrived in Ottawa to massive crowds and support from Canadians across the country.
After nearly a week of traveling across Canada, passing tens of thousands of supporters on highways and overpasses, the truckers for freedom convoy has arrived at Parliament Hill to take a stand against vaccine mandates for Canadians.
This is what is happening right now in Ottawa!— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 29, 2022
This is completely crazy. Thousands and Thousands of people are there!
Fringe minority?https://t.co/pO1m6KpnDA#ConvoyForFreedom2022 #convoytoottawa2022 #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/CwTTGQl1Ng
The scene of downtown Ottawa is full of peaceful positive energy. Thousands have taken to the streets despite the extreme cold! Justin Trudeau labeled those who support the convoy as a "fringe minority" that hold "unacceptable beliefs." Fringe Minority?
The fringe minority has officially arrived in Ottawa. Pretty big fringe I would say.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 29, 2022
Support us at https://t.co/VfgKKYKzKr#ConvoyForFreedom2022 #freedomconvoy22 #BREAKING @JustinTrudeau #TruckersForFreedom @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/vrxcHpdRRZ
I spoke to those on the ground to hear what they had to say about the Prime Minister slandering them. Also speaking directly with some of the truckers and asking what their plans are for the upcoming days.
If you'd like to help support my coverage here following the truckers for freedom, chip in to cover my costs at ConvoyReports.com.
There you can also see all my reports alongside my colleagues who have been following the convoy since Alberta!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.