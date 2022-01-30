Day 1 recap: Trucker freedom convoy arrives on Parliament Hill

After a week of anticipation, the truckers freedom convoy arrived in Ottawa to massive crowds and support from Canadians across the country.

After nearly a week of traveling across Canada, passing tens of thousands of supporters on highways and overpasses, the truckers for freedom convoy has arrived at Parliament Hill to take a stand against vaccine mandates for Canadians.

The scene of downtown Ottawa is full of peaceful positive energy. Thousands have taken to the streets despite the extreme cold! Justin Trudeau labeled those who support the convoy as a "fringe minority" that hold "unacceptable beliefs." Fringe Minority?

I spoke to those on the ground to hear what they had to say about the Prime Minister slandering them. Also speaking directly with some of the truckers and asking what their plans are for the upcoming days.

If you'd like to help support my coverage here following the truckers for freedom, chip in to cover my costs at ConvoyReports.com.

There you can also see all my reports alongside my colleagues who have been following the convoy since Alberta!

 

