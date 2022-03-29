DeSantis signs anti-grooming bill

Yaakov Pollak

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed the state’s anti-child grooming bill, which bans classroom discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation for children ages five to seven — effectively preventing teachers from “grooming” young children into woke gender ideology.

The bill, which was mischaracterized by the Republican governor’s Democrat opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, effectively prohibits the injection of woke gender ideology into kindergartens and second grade classrooms.

Activists have taken particular issue with a portion of the Parental Rights in Education Bill, or HB 1557, which states that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

The bill does not mention the word “gay” anywhere.

The governor promised on Monday that parents have a “fundamental” role in the education and upbringing of their children, and promised to never yield to pressure from corporate giants like Disney, which opposed the HB 1557 legislation.

During the signing event, DeSantis noted that there was much misinformation surrounding the bill, pointing to “sloganeering and fake narratives by leftist politicians, by activists, by corporate media.”

“And they are sloganeering because they don’t want to admit that they support a lot of things we are providing protections against,” said the governor.

Many critics, it can be pointed out, are unaware of the bill’s contents and assume that the legislation prohibits the use of the word “gay” in school classrooms, or prevents children and adolescents from opening up about their experiences with homophobic bigotry.

“For example, they support sexualizing kids in kindergarten,” said DeSantis. “They support injecting woke gender ideology into second grade classrooms. They support enabling schools to ‘transition students’ to a ‘different gender’ without the knowledge of the parent much less without the parents consent. What they are doing with these slogans and these narratives, they are trying to camoflauge their true intentions.”

Polls conducted by Politico and the Daily Wire suggest that Americans overwhelmingly oppose indoctrinating children with sexuality and gender ideology. DeSantis suggested that leftist activists are aware of the public’s opinion on the matter but choose to ignore it.

“Someone told me that there’s even people in Hollywood that are opposed to providing protections for parents and enforcing parents rights,” he added. “The one thing I’ll say about that: the people who held up degenerates like Harvey Weinstein as exemplars, if those are the types of people opposing us on parents rights, I wear that like a badge of honor.”