“Dumbass” Mark Milley should be tried for treason if report about contact with Chinese generals is true, Trump says

Former President Donald Trump did not mince words about Gen. Mark A. Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, calling him a “dumbass.”

Trump made his remarks following a New York Times report that alleged Milley contacted his counterpart in China to warn him of any military action Trump might take against China. According to the report, as detailed by Rebel News, Milley assured China that he would give them a heads up in case Trump decided to initiate war.

“General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay. We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you,” Milley allegedly said, according to reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. “General Li, you and I have known each other for now five years. If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.”

Trump denounced the account chronicled in the reporters’ new book, Peril, which comes out on Sept. 21. The former president said that it was “concocted by a weak and ineffective General together with two authors who I refused to give an interview to because they write fiction, not fact.”

Trump released a statement following the bombshell report, writing, “If the story of ‘Dumbass’ General Mark Milley, the same failed leader who engineered the worst withdrawal from a country, Afghanistan, in U.S. history, leaving behind many dead and wounded soldiers, many American citizens, and $85 Billion worth of the newest and most sophisticated Military equipment in the world, and our Country’s reputation, is true, then I assume he would be tried for TREASON in that he would have been dealing with his Chinese counterpart behind the President’s back and telling China that he would be giving them notification ‘of an attack.'”

“Can’t do that!” Trump added. “The good news is that the story is Fake News concocted by a weak and ineffective General together with two authors who I refused to give an interview to because they write fiction, not fact. Actions should be taken immediately against Milley, and better generals in our Military, of which we have many, should get involved so that another Afghanistan disaster never happens again. Remember, I was the one who took out 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. Milley said it couldn’t be done!”

Trump rejected the contents of the report, contending that he “never even thought of attacking China – and China knows that.”

“The people that fabricated the story are sick and demented, and the people who print it are just as bad,” he added.

Despite Trump’s denial of some portions of the report, which seem to paint him as a loose cannon ready to go to war with China, what remains certain is that many are now calling for Milley to be held accountable for engaging in what one former senior U.S. official called “freelance diplomacy on China without involving any of the other senior officials dealing with China at the time.”

Senior Trump admin national security official to me on Gen. Milley's reported secret calls to Chinese generals:



“It was dangerous for Mark Milley to be doing freelance diplomacy on China without involving any of the other senior officials dealing with China at the time..." 1/3 — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) September 14, 2021

“Milley was making these phone calls at a time when the U.S. government was in the middle of very complicated discussions with and actions against the PRC. For him to take this sort of action without any interagency coordination is astonishing," the official said to the Washington Post. “The risk is [Milley] could have caused the Chinese to miscalculate and take some sort of diplomatic, economic or military action with far ranging consequences, because he was giving the wrong signal, having no understanding of the context in which he was making the call."