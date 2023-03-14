WATCH: Dutch undercover police arrest protest leader

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto Rebel News Store Purchase your 'Farmer Rebellion' shirt from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW

This past weekend, Dutch farmers held a massive rally against radical emissions proposed by Prime Minister Mark Rutte. As an “agenda contributor” to the World Economic Forum, it's no surprise that Rutte's policies align with those encouraged by the organization and the United Nations.

Rebel News reporter Callum Smiles was interviewing one of the leaders of the protest, when a group of four men walked up, put on masks and took the man away.

Clint van Hove was telling Rebel News about the peaceful nature of the farmers' protests and his activism against the masking of children in schools. Once the interview finished, that's when police intervened.

“Four men started walking towards us and Clint, and at first we thought they were his friends,” Callum said. “Until they pulled masks over their face, grabbed him without saying anything and put him in the back of a police van.”

In case you missed our coverage of the farmers' protest, you can see Rebel News UK reporter Callum Smiles' full report here: